Reviewing HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 10 17.31 N/A -17.76 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 28 18557.94 N/A -2.60 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 197.62% for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. with average price target of $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Zai Lab Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 59.6% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. -3.78% 0% 0% 0% 0% -5.36% Zai Lab Limited 2.12% -8.44% 3.69% 68.01% 43.63% 22.35%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Zai Lab Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.