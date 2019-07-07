Reviewing HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|10
|17.31
|N/A
|-17.76
|0.00
|Zai Lab Limited
|28
|18557.94
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
Demonstrates HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Zai Lab Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Zai Lab Limited.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Zai Lab Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Zai Lab Limited.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Zai Lab Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 197.62% for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. with average price target of $20.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Zai Lab Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 59.6% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|-3.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-5.36%
|Zai Lab Limited
|2.12%
|-8.44%
|3.69%
|68.01%
|43.63%
|22.35%
For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Zai Lab Limited had bullish trend.
Summary
Zai Lab Limited beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
