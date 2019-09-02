Reviewing HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s results

Both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 14.77 N/A -22.38 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Verona Pharma plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Verona Pharma plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 136.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Verona Pharma plc are owned by institutional investors at 35.9% and 65.57% respectively. 0.9% are HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Verona Pharma plc.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Verona Pharma plc on 5 of the 6 factors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.