Reviewing HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 10 18.44 N/A -17.76 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 179.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 22.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. -3.78% 0% 0% 0% 0% -5.36% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -2.01% -6.35% -7.67% -29.75% -93.82% 5.36%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -5.36% weaker performance while Synthetic Biologics Inc. has 5.36% stronger performance.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.