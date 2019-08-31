Reviewing HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s results

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 14.77 N/A -22.38 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Its rival Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.1 and 13.1 respectively. Sierra Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 136.97% for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. with consensus target price of $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.9% and 66.4% respectively. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.