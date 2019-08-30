Reviewing HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s results

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 16.17 N/A -22.38 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Demonstrates HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Its rival Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has an average price target of $20, and a 136.97% upside potential. Meanwhile, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $37, while its potential upside is 241.01%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. was more bearish than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.