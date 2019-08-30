Reviewing HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s results

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|9
|16.17
|N/A
|-22.38
|0.00
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.89
|0.00
Demonstrates HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.8%
|-35.1%
Liquidity
5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Its rival Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has an average price target of $20, and a 136.97% upside potential. Meanwhile, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $37, while its potential upside is 241.01%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|1.53%
|8.32%
|-47.93%
|0%
|0%
|-47.93%
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.32%
|-12.81%
|-33.11%
|-12.5%
|-38.11%
|-17.81%
For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. was more bearish than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.