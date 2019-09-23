Reviewing HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|9
|15.17
|N/A
|-22.38
|0.00
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|2
|46.30
|N/A
|-2.10
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-162.3%
|-117.6%
Liquidity
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has an average price target of $20, and a 152.53% upside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares and 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. 0.9% are HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 0.61% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|1.53%
|8.32%
|-47.93%
|0%
|0%
|-47.93%
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|-0.21%
|-1.86%
|9.45%
|24.35%
|-11.71%
|62.67%
For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Nabriva Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
