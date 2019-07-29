Reviewing HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY)’s results

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 10 17.03 N/A -17.76 0.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s upside potential is 202.57% at a $20 average price target. On the other hand, INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -100.00% and its average price target is $7.75. The data provided earlier shows that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. appears more favorable than INSYS Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 15.9% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. -3.78% 0% 0% 0% 0% -5.36% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.