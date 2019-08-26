Reviewing HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s results

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 14.98 N/A -22.38 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Genprex Inc. has 30.5 and 30.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Genprex Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 155.75%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares and 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares. 0.9% are HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 51.7% of Genprex Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. was more bearish than Genprex Inc.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.