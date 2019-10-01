Reviewing HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 8 0.55 8.22M -22.38 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 0.00 15.93M 3.71 20.20

Demonstrates HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 106,338,939.20% 0% 0% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22,937,365.01% 19.3% 18.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.7 and its Quick Ratio is 20.7. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $18.75, while its potential upside is 150.00%. Competitively the consensus price target of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $57, which is potential -6.73% downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares and 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.