Reviewing HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 10 19.42 N/A -17.76 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

$20 is HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 165.25%. Competitively CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $19.78, with potential upside of 218.01%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 88.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. -3.78% 0% 0% 0% 0% -5.36% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -5.36% weaker performance while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has 64.8% stronger performance.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.