Reviewing HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s results

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.13 N/A -22.38 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 11 5.44 N/A 0.61 18.55

Table 1 highlights HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has 6.3 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 153.16%. Competitively Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a consensus price target of $13, with potential upside of 1.33%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has 3.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 7 of the 10 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.