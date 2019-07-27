Reviewing HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 10 17.03 N/A -17.76 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 202.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Competitively, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 22.93% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. -3.78% 0% 0% 0% 0% -5.36% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.13% -3.31% 10.72% 17.8% -6.28% 34.59%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -5.36% weaker performance while BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 34.59% stronger performance.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 3 of the 5 factors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.