Reviewing HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s results

We are contrasting HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.23 N/A -22.38 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 117 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S has 22.3 and 22.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 151.57%. On the other hand, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s potential upside is 66.11% and its average target price is $170.5. Based on the results delivered earlier, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance while Ascendis Pharma A/S has 84.77% stronger performance.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.