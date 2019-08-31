Reviewing HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s results

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 14.77 N/A -22.38 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 38.29 N/A -2.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 12.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.9. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 136.97% for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. with average target price of $20. Competitively Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 156.08%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Arcus Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.