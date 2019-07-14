Reviewing HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 10 21.15 N/A -17.76 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s upside potential is 143.61% at a $20 average price target. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 average price target and a 64.53% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 53.8% respectively. Comparatively, 0.1% are Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. -3.78% 0% 0% 0% 0% -5.36% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -5.36% weaker performance while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 43.52% stronger performance.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.