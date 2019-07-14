Reviewing HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|10
|21.15
|N/A
|-17.76
|0.00
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.77
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-77.1%
|-60.8%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s upside potential is 143.61% at a $20 average price target. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 average price target and a 64.53% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 53.8% respectively. Comparatively, 0.1% are Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|-3.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-5.36%
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2.44%
|-0.47%
|34.54%
|27.47%
|-23.33%
|43.52%
For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -5.36% weaker performance while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 43.52% stronger performance.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.
