Reviewing HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s results

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 13.97 N/A -22.38 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$20 is HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 137.53%. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26 average price target and a 501.85% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.9% and 88.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 8.27% are Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. was more bearish than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.