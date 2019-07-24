Reviewing HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 10 18.16 N/A -17.76 0.00 Allakos Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Allakos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 183.69% for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. with average target price of $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares and 85% of Allakos Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. -3.78% 0% 0% 0% 0% -5.36% Allakos Inc. 2.97% 10.77% 19.79% -21.67% 0% -20.32%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Allakos Inc.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Allakos Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.