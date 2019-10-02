Reviewing HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 8 0.55 8.22M -22.38 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 0.00 35.47M -1.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 106,338,939.20% 0% 0% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 376,139,978.79% -33.4% -30.8%

Liquidity

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. which has a 18.2 Current Ratio and a 18.2 Quick Ratio. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a 151.34% upside potential and a consensus price target of $18.75. On the other hand, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s potential upside is 52.38% and its consensus price target is $8. The information presented earlier suggests that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. looks more robust than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares and 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.