Reviewing HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s results

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 8 0.60 8.22M -22.38 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 107,170,795.31% 0% 0% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Acer Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a 157.73% upside potential and a consensus target price of $20. Meanwhile, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $48, while its potential upside is 1,404.70%. The information presented earlier suggests that Acer Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares and 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.