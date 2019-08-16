Reviewing Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT)’s and Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) and Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL). The two are both Home Furnishings & Fixtures companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hooker Furniture Corporation 26 0.33 N/A 2.94 7.10 Purple Innovation Inc. 6 1.33 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hooker Furniture Corporation and Purple Innovation Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hooker Furniture Corporation 0.00% 13.6% 9.3% Purple Innovation Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Hooker Furniture Corporation is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.36. Competitively, Purple Innovation Inc. is 125.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.25 beta.

Liquidity

Hooker Furniture Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Purple Innovation Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Hooker Furniture Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Purple Innovation Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.3% of Hooker Furniture Corporation shares and 80.5% of Purple Innovation Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Hooker Furniture Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Purple Innovation Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hooker Furniture Corporation -4.18% -4.45% -30.17% -26.09% -53.67% -20.84% Purple Innovation Inc. 4.09% 1.38% 19.53% 12.22% -8.58% 12.22%

For the past year Hooker Furniture Corporation has -20.84% weaker performance while Purple Innovation Inc. has 12.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Hooker Furniture Corporation beats Purple Innovation Inc.

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home furnishings marketing, design, and logistics company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household furniture products. It operates through four segments: Hooker Casegoods, Upholstery, Home Meridian, and All Other. The Hooker Casegoods segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name. The Upholstery segment provides residential offerings, including motion and stationary leather furniture under Bradington-Young brand; occasional chairs, settees, sofas, and sectional seating under Sam Moore Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under Hooker Upholstery brand. The Home Meridian segment offers a range of bedroom, dining room, home office and youth furnishings, accent, and display cabinets under Pulaski Furniture and Samuel Lawrence Furniture brand names; and Prime Resources branded leather motion upholstery, as well as designs and supplies hotel furnishings for four and five star hotels under Samuel Lawrence Hospitality brand. The All Other segment supplies upholstered seating and case goods under The H Contract brand; and customer-assembled modular upholstered and case goods under the Homeware product line brand. The companyÂ’s home furnishings products are sold through retailers, including independent furniture stores, department stores, mass merchants, national chains, warehouse clubs, catalog merchants, interior designers, and e-commerce retailers. Hooker Furniture Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Purple Innovation, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.