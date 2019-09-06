Reviewing Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT)’s and Its Rivals results

Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) is a company in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Hooker Furniture Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.98% of all Home Furnishings & Fixtures’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Hooker Furniture Corporation has 2.2% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 10.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Hooker Furniture Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hooker Furniture Corporation 0.00% 13.60% 9.30% Industry Average 5.40% 15.29% 6.69%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Hooker Furniture Corporation and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hooker Furniture Corporation N/A 25 7.10 Industry Average 116.54M 2.16B 15.15

Hooker Furniture Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Hooker Furniture Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Hooker Furniture Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hooker Furniture Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.83 2.67

The potential upside of the competitors is 115.33%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hooker Furniture Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hooker Furniture Corporation -4.18% -4.45% -30.17% -26.09% -53.67% -20.84% Industry Average 6.46% 8.34% 18.64% 28.00% 36.18% 41.22%

For the past year Hooker Furniture Corporation has -20.84% weaker performance while Hooker Furniture Corporation’s peers have 41.22% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hooker Furniture Corporation are 3.7 and 1.9. Competitively, Hooker Furniture Corporation’s peers have 4.16 and 3.07 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hooker Furniture Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hooker Furniture Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.36 shows that Hooker Furniture Corporation is 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hooker Furniture Corporation’s peers are 16.82% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

Hooker Furniture Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hooker Furniture Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home furnishings marketing, design, and logistics company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household furniture products. It operates through four segments: Hooker Casegoods, Upholstery, Home Meridian, and All Other. The Hooker Casegoods segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name. The Upholstery segment provides residential offerings, including motion and stationary leather furniture under Bradington-Young brand; occasional chairs, settees, sofas, and sectional seating under Sam Moore Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under Hooker Upholstery brand. The Home Meridian segment offers a range of bedroom, dining room, home office and youth furnishings, accent, and display cabinets under Pulaski Furniture and Samuel Lawrence Furniture brand names; and Prime Resources branded leather motion upholstery, as well as designs and supplies hotel furnishings for four and five star hotels under Samuel Lawrence Hospitality brand. The All Other segment supplies upholstered seating and case goods under The H Contract brand; and customer-assembled modular upholstered and case goods under the Homeware product line brand. The companyÂ’s home furnishings products are sold through retailers, including independent furniture stores, department stores, mass merchants, national chains, warehouse clubs, catalog merchants, interior designers, and e-commerce retailers. Hooker Furniture Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.