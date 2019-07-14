Reviewing Honeywell International Inc. (HON)’s and Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s results

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) and Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honeywell International Inc. 159 3.20 N/A 6.14 27.57 Kornit Digital Ltd. 25 8.37 N/A 0.35 80.80

Demonstrates Honeywell International Inc. and Kornit Digital Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Kornit Digital Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Honeywell International Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Honeywell International Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Kornit Digital Ltd., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honeywell International Inc. 0.00% 37.1% 11.3% Kornit Digital Ltd. 0.00% 7.6% 6.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.12 beta means Honeywell International Inc.’s volatility is 12.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Kornit Digital Ltd.’s 13.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

Honeywell International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Kornit Digital Ltd. which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 3.3 Quick Ratio. Kornit Digital Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Honeywell International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Honeywell International Inc. and Kornit Digital Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Honeywell International Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kornit Digital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Honeywell International Inc. has a 4.15% upside potential and an average target price of $184.5. Competitively the consensus target price of Kornit Digital Ltd. is $29, which is potential -6.51% downside. Based on the data shown earlier, Honeywell International Inc. is looking more favorable than Kornit Digital Ltd., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Honeywell International Inc. and Kornit Digital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 77.5% and 97% respectively. About 0.1% of Honeywell International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Kornit Digital Ltd. has 3.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Honeywell International Inc. -0.58% 4.56% 11.82% 12.68% 20.1% 28.2% Kornit Digital Ltd. 12.57% 2.37% 26.44% 40.18% 74.66% 50.21%

For the past year Honeywell International Inc. was less bullish than Kornit Digital Ltd.

Summary

Honeywell International Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Kornit Digital Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers. The Home and Building Technologies segment provides products, software, solutions, and technologies that help homes owners, commercial building owners, and occupants, as well as electricity, gas, and water providers. The Performance Materials and Technologies segment develops and manufactures advanced materials, process technologies, and automation solutions. The Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides products, software, and connected solutions to customers that enhance productivity, workplace safety, and asset performance. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Kornit Digital Ltd. designs, develops, and markets digital printing solutions for printed textile industry. It offers direct-to-garment printers from smaller commercial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; Vulcan, a digital substitution for carousel screen printing; Allegro roll to roll printers; QuickP Designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services. The company serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel.