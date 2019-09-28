Reviewing Honeywell International Inc. (HON)’s and CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) and CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honeywell International Inc. 166 3.05 687.09M 8.85 19.49 CVD Equipment Corporation 4 0.00 5.18M -1.21 0.00

Demonstrates Honeywell International Inc. and CVD Equipment Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honeywell International Inc. 414,984,598.66% 38.4% 11.9% CVD Equipment Corporation 146,704,806.14% -21.3% -14.6%

Volatility and Risk

Honeywell International Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.09 beta. CVD Equipment Corporation’s 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

Honeywell International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, CVD Equipment Corporation which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 3.5 Quick Ratio. CVD Equipment Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Honeywell International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Honeywell International Inc. and CVD Equipment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Honeywell International Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 CVD Equipment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 12.92% for Honeywell International Inc. with average price target of $189.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Honeywell International Inc. and CVD Equipment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 78.5% and 16.2% respectively. Honeywell International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of CVD Equipment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Honeywell International Inc. -0.86% -2.46% 0.89% 20.37% 14.79% 30.53% CVD Equipment Corporation -2.7% -1.91% -1.64% -19.64% -51.1% 1.41%

For the past year Honeywell International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CVD Equipment Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Honeywell International Inc. beats CVD Equipment Corporation.

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers. The Home and Building Technologies segment provides products, software, solutions, and technologies that help homes owners, commercial building owners, and occupants, as well as electricity, gas, and water providers. The Performance Materials and Technologies segment develops and manufactures advanced materials, process technologies, and automation solutions. The Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides products, software, and connected solutions to customers that enhance productivity, workplace safety, and asset performance. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, CVD/First Nano and Stainless Design Concepts. It offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, MEMS, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. The company also provides annealing and diffusion furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and chemical delivery control systems for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and various industrial applications. In addition, it provides standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools. The company sells its products primarily to electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories, as well as industries, such as aerospace that require specialized coatings. CVD Equipment Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.