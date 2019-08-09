Reviewing Honeywell International Inc. (HON)’s and Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO)’s results

This is a contrast between Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) and Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honeywell International Inc. 164 3.14 N/A 8.85 19.49 Continental Materials Corporation 18 0.16 N/A 5.52 2.76

Demonstrates Honeywell International Inc. and Continental Materials Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Continental Materials Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Honeywell International Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Honeywell International Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Continental Materials Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honeywell International Inc. 0.00% 38.4% 11.9% Continental Materials Corporation 0.00% 25.9% 16.6%

Volatility and Risk

Honeywell International Inc. has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Continental Materials Corporation has beta of 0.88 which is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Honeywell International Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Continental Materials Corporation is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.3. Continental Materials Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Honeywell International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Honeywell International Inc. and Continental Materials Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Honeywell International Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Continental Materials Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Honeywell International Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 12.17% and an $187.33 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.5% of Honeywell International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.5% of Continental Materials Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Honeywell International Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 7.5% of Continental Materials Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Honeywell International Inc. -0.86% -2.46% 0.89% 20.37% 14.79% 30.53% Continental Materials Corporation -2.31% -8.74% -20% 25.74% -20.83% 40.97%

For the past year Honeywell International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Continental Materials Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Honeywell International Inc. beats Continental Materials Corporation.

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers. The Home and Building Technologies segment provides products, software, solutions, and technologies that help homes owners, commercial building owners, and occupants, as well as electricity, gas, and water providers. The Performance Materials and Technologies segment develops and manufactures advanced materials, process technologies, and automation solutions. The Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides products, software, and connected solutions to customers that enhance productivity, workplace safety, and asset performance. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications. The Construction Products Industry Group produces and sells concrete, aggregates, and construction supplies; and hollow metal doors, door frames and related hardware, wood doors, lavatory fixtures, and electronic access and security systems. The company primarily sells its construction products to general and sub-contractors, government entities, and individuals. Continental Materials Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.