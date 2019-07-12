Reviewing Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC)’s and Its Peers results

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) is a company in the Auto Manufacturers – Major industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.57% of all Auto Manufacturers – Major’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.99% of all Auto Manufacturers – Major companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Honda Motor Co. Ltd. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honda Motor Co. Ltd. 0.00% 7.40% 3.00% Industry Average 144.47% 70.36% 3.77%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Honda Motor Co. Ltd. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Honda Motor Co. Ltd. N/A 27 8.20 Industry Average 2.92B 2.02B 11.67

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Honda Motor Co. Ltd. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Honda Motor Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 7.00 4.00 3.00 2.80

The potential upside of the competitors is 44.89%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Honda Motor Co. Ltd. -3.44% -7.65% -4.4% -9.37% -22.46% -2.34% Industry Average 4.09% 11.16% 16.62% 12.15% 2.02% 47.13%

For the past year Honda Motor Co. Ltd. has -2.34% weaker performance while Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s rivals have 47.13% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. are 1.2 and 1. Competitively, Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s competitors have 2.19 and 1.93 for Current and Quick Ratio. Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Volatility and Risk

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.97. In other hand, Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s competitors have beta of 1.34 which is 33.63% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s rivals beat Honda Motor Co. Ltd.