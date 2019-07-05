Reviewing Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC)’s and Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s results

Both Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) and Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) compete on a level playing field in the Auto Manufacturers – Major industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honda Motor Co. Ltd. 27 0.00 N/A 3.15 8.20 Blue Bird Corporation 18 0.50 N/A 1.15 16.28

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. and Blue Bird Corporation. Blue Bird Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Honda Motor Co. Ltd. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Honda Motor Co. Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Bird Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honda Motor Co. Ltd. 0.00% 7.4% 3% Blue Bird Corporation 0.00% -51.7% 12%

Volatility & Risk

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s current beta is 0.97 and it happens to be 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Blue Bird Corporation’s 7.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Blue Bird Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Blue Bird Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. and Blue Bird Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Honda Motor Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Blue Bird Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Blue Bird Corporation has a consensus price target of $23, with potential upside of 19.11%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Honda Motor Co. Ltd. and Blue Bird Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.2% and 96.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 2.4% are Blue Bird Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Honda Motor Co. Ltd. -3.44% -7.65% -4.4% -9.37% -22.46% -2.34% Blue Bird Corporation 8.61% 6.14% -1.79% -3.36% -10.24% 2.64%

For the past year Honda Motor Co. Ltd. has -2.34% weaker performance while Blue Bird Corporation has 2.64% stronger performance.