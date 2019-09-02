Reviewing Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)’s and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 22 459.93 N/A -1.88 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Homology Medicines Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Homology Medicines Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Homology Medicines Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Its competitor Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 60.8 and its Quick Ratio is 60.8. Viking Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Homology Medicines Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 248.20% and its average price target is $24.2.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Homology Medicines Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 65.4%. Homology Medicines Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. has -20.48% weaker performance while Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 0.52% stronger performance.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Homology Medicines Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.