Reviewing Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)’s and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s results

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 21 506.26 N/A -1.88 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Homology Medicines Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Homology Medicines Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Homology Medicines Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 42.99% for Homology Medicines Inc. with average target price of $30.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares and 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. was less bearish than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.