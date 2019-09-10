Reviewing Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)’s and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s results

This is a contrast between Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 22 475.50 N/A -1.88 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Homology Medicines Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Homology Medicines Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

10.8 and 10.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Homology Medicines Inc. Its rival Synthorx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22.2 and 22.2 respectively. Synthorx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Homology Medicines Inc. and Synthorx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Synthorx Inc. is $30, which is potential 66.85% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Homology Medicines Inc. and Synthorx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 86.2%. Insiders held 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares. Competitively, 8.97% are Synthorx Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. was more bearish than Synthorx Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Homology Medicines Inc. beats Synthorx Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.