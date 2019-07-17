Reviewing Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)’s and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)’s results

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 23 323.80 N/A -1.52 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 30.06 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights Homology Medicines Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Homology Medicines Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 8.7. Meanwhile, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 13.5 while its Quick Ratio is 13.5. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Homology Medicines Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Homology Medicines Inc. is $36, with potential upside of 74.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.2% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares and 13.7% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 8.76% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.