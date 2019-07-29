Reviewing Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)’s and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 23 278.64 N/A -1.52 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Homology Medicines Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7%

Liquidity

Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. On the competitive side is, PDS Biotechnology Corporation which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Homology Medicines Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Homology Medicines Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Homology Medicines Inc. has an average price target of $36, and a 103.27% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.2% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 8.76% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. was less bullish than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.