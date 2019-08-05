Reviewing Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)’s and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s results

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 23 259.13 N/A -1.88 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 5.34 N/A -3.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Homology Medicines Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Homology Medicines Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 14.1 and 14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Homology Medicines Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Homology Medicines Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 118.58% and an $36 average target price. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.25 average target price and a 589.94% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Homology Medicines Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Homology Medicines Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 79%. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.