Reviewing Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)’s and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s results

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 22 456.07 N/A -1.88 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Homology Medicines Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Homology Medicines Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. On the competitive side is, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. which has a 21.8 Current Ratio and a 21.8 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Homology Medicines Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 285.60% and its consensus target price is $15.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Homology Medicines Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 52.1%. About 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Homology Medicines Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.