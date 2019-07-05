Reviewing Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)’s and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 23 284.69 N/A -1.52 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.50 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Homology Medicines Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Homology Medicines Inc. is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.7. The Current Ratio of rival Fortress Biotech Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Homology Medicines Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Homology Medicines Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Homology Medicines Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 97.59% and an $36 consensus price target. Fortress Biotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 consensus price target and a 623.68% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Fortress Biotech Inc. is looking more favorable than Homology Medicines Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.2% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares and 11.3% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.76% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 32.5% of Fortress Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72% Fortress Biotech Inc. 5.95% 14.84% -18.35% 61.82% -50.83% 106.98%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.