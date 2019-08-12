Reviewing Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)’s and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)’s results

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 22 306.60 N/A -1.88 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 6.34 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Homology Medicines Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Liquidity

Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dermira Inc. are 7.1 and 6.9 respectively. Homology Medicines Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dermira Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Homology Medicines Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Homology Medicines Inc. has a 127.85% upside potential and an average price target of $36. Dermira Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.88 average price target and a 124.76% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Homology Medicines Inc. appears more favorable than Dermira Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.11% of Dermira Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares. Comparatively, Dermira Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. has -20.48% weaker performance while Dermira Inc. has 22.53% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Homology Medicines Inc. beats Dermira Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.