Reviewing Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)’s and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s results

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 19 0.77 20.58M -1.88 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 8.78M -0.85 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Homology Medicines Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Homology Medicines Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 107,974,816.37% -34.8% -27.4% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1,717,191,472.72% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Homology Medicines Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$30 is Homology Medicines Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 76.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are Homology Medicines Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.73% are Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. was less bearish than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.