Reviewing Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)’s and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s results

Both Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 23 290.91 N/A -1.52 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 41 2.85 N/A 2.30 19.05

Demonstrates Homology Medicines Inc. and Cambrex Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Homology Medicines Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation has 3 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Homology Medicines Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Homology Medicines Inc. and Cambrex Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

The average target price of Homology Medicines Inc. is $36, with potential upside of 94.70%. Cambrex Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $49 average target price and a 5.58% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Homology Medicines Inc. is looking more favorable than Cambrex Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Homology Medicines Inc. and Cambrex Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.2% and 0%. Insiders owned 8.76% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72% Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cambrex Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Cambrex Corporation beats Homology Medicines Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.