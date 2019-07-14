Reviewing Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)’s and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s results

Both Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 23 306.96 N/A -1.52 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 89 9.78 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Homology Medicines Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Homology Medicines Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Liquidity

Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are 3.8 and 2.8 respectively. Homology Medicines Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Homology Medicines Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

Homology Medicines Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 84.52% and an $36 average price target. Meanwhile, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s average price target is $114.64, while its potential upside is 38.20%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Homology Medicines Inc. seems more appealing than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Homology Medicines Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.2% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 8.76% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Homology Medicines Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.