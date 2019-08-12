Reviewing Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)’s and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s results

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 22 355.69 N/A -1.88 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 36.12 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Homology Medicines Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

Homology Medicines Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 and a Quick Ratio of 10.8. Competitively, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.9 and has 12.9 Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Homology Medicines Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$36 is Homology Medicines Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 144.23%. On the other hand, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 178.55% and its consensus target price is $20. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Arcus Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Homology Medicines Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.