Reviewing Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)’s and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)’s results

This is a contrast between Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 22 459.27 N/A -1.88 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 67.97 N/A -0.29 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Homology Medicines Inc. is 10.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.8. The Current Ratio of rival AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Homology Medicines Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. was more bearish than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.