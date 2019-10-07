Reviewing Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)’s and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s results

Both Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 19 0.76 20.61M -1.88 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 2 -0.99 48.09M -1.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Homology Medicines Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Homology Medicines Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 106,621,831.35% -34.8% -27.4% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 2,939,845,946.94% -45% -38.3%

Liquidity

Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. On the competitive side is, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. Homology Medicines Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Homology Medicines Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Homology Medicines Inc.’s average price target is $30, while its potential upside is 83.15%. Competitively the average price target of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is $7.5, which is potential 514.75% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Homology Medicines Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Homology Medicines Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 73.4%. 1.4% are Homology Medicines Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.22% are Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. has stronger performance than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.