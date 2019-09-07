Reviewing HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI)’s and Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)’s results

This is a contrast between HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) and Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 25 3.57 N/A 1.36 19.20 Norwood Financial Corp. 32 4.53 N/A 2.18 15.87

In table 1 we can see HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and Norwood Financial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Norwood Financial Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. is presently more expensive than Norwood Financial Corp., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 0.9% Norwood Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.3% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.34 beta indicates that HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. is 66.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Norwood Financial Corp. has beta of 0.31 which is 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.5% of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.3% of Norwood Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.6% of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Norwood Financial Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 3.24% 4.35% 3.16% -3.19% -8.32% -0.19% Norwood Financial Corp. -0.09% -0.09% 6.82% 18.16% -6.43% 4.91%

For the past year HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. has -0.19% weaker performance while Norwood Financial Corp. has 4.91% stronger performance.

Summary

Norwood Financial Corp. beats HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated 42 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, statement savings and money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also offers various loans, which include commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, it provides investment securities services; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, trust, investment products, title and real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, the company is involved in annuity and mutual fund sales; and discount brokerage activities, as well as operates as an insurance agency. It serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. As of March 30, 2017, it operated 14 offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and 12 offices in Delaware and Sullivan Counties, New York. The company also operates 28 automated teller machines. The company was founded in 1870 and is based in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.