Reviewing HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI)’s and Melrose Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MELR)’s results

Both HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) and Melrose Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MELR) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 26 3.77 N/A 1.38 18.30 Melrose Bancorp Inc. 19 5.29 N/A 0.74 25.71

Table 1 highlights HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Melrose Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Melrose Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 0.8% Melrose Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.9% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.34 beta indicates that HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. is 66.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Melrose Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.28 which is 72.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and Melrose Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.5% and 22%. About 2.6% of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. -0.9% -0.04% -7.64% -7.17% -4.68% -3.51% Melrose Bancorp Inc. 3.62% 4.07% -3.47% -4.3% 7.44% 5.23%

For the past year HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. has -3.51% weaker performance while Melrose Bancorp Inc. has 5.23% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. beats Melrose Bancorp Inc.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated 42 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.