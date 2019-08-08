Reviewing HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI)’s and Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)’s results

Both HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) and Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 26 3.62 N/A 1.36 19.20 Independent Bank Corp. 78 5.57 N/A 4.41 17.62

Table 1 highlights HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and Independent Bank Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Independent Bank Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 0.9% Independent Bank Corp. 0.00% 11.7% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.34 beta indicates that HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. is 66.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Independent Bank Corp.’s 13.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and Independent Bank Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Independent Bank Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Independent Bank Corp. is $82, which is potential 15.75% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and Independent Bank Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 59.5% and 72.9% respectively. 2.6% are HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Independent Bank Corp. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 3.24% 4.35% 3.16% -3.19% -8.32% -0.19% Independent Bank Corp. 2.48% 3.12% -1.87% -2.3% -12.23% 10.6%

For the past year HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. has -0.19% weaker performance while Independent Bank Corp. has 10.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Independent Bank Corp. beats on 9 of the 10 factors HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated 42 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The companyÂ’s products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans. The companyÂ’s commercial and industrial loans cover loans for working capital, other business-related purposes, and floor plan financing; asset-based loans consist primarily of revolving lines of credit and term loans; commercial real estate loans include commercial mortgages for construction purposes that are secured by nonresidential properties, multifamily properties, or one-to-four family rental properties; and small business loans comprise real estate loans and loans to businesses with commercial credit needs. It also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services; and insurance services. The company operates through 80 full service and 3 limited service retail branches, 11 commercial banking centers, 5 investment management offices, and 1 mortgage lending center in Eastern Massachusetts; and an investment management group/commercial lending office in Rhode Island. Independent Bank Corp. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.