Reviewing HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI)’s and Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)’s results

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) and Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 25 3.61 N/A 1.36 19.20 Evans Bancorp Inc. 36 2.60 N/A 3.40 10.92

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Evans Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Evans Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) and Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 0.9% Evans Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.34 shows that HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. is 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Evans Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and Evans Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.5% and 59.3% respectively. 2.6% are HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Evans Bancorp Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 3.24% 4.35% 3.16% -3.19% -8.32% -0.19% Evans Bancorp Inc. 4.66% 4.87% 3.09% 6.07% -20.39% 14%

For the past year HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. has -0.19% weaker performance while Evans Bancorp Inc. has 14% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Evans Bancorp Inc. beats HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated 42 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages; commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of overdrafts and loan clearing accounts; installment loans; and direct financing leasing of commercial small-ticket general business equipment. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through 14 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, and Chautauqua County, New York. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamburg, New York.