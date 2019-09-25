Reviewing HomeStreet Inc. (HMST)’s and First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF)’s results

HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) and First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet Inc. 28 1.48 N/A 1.33 21.75 First Defiance Financial Corp. 28 3.81 N/A 2.26 12.71

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. First Defiance Financial Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to HomeStreet Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. HomeStreet Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than First Defiance Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 0.6% First Defiance Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.7% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

HomeStreet Inc. has a beta of 0.64 and its 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. First Defiance Financial Corp.’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.95 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.7% of HomeStreet Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.1% of First Defiance Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of HomeStreet Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of First Defiance Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HomeStreet Inc. 1.65% -2.42% 2% 18.3% -0.45% 36.69% First Defiance Financial Corp. 1.27% 0.63% -2.35% 2.28% -10.95% 17.18%

For the past year HomeStreet Inc. has stronger performance than First Defiance Financial Corp.

Summary

First Defiance Financial Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors HomeStreet Inc.

HomeStreet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services. It also originates consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. This segment provides its products and services through bank branches and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Mortgage Banking segment originates and purchases single family residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. This segment is also involved in the sale of loans on a servicing-released and servicing-retained basis to securitizers and correspondent lenders. The company also offers insurance products and services for consumers and businesses. As of December 31, 2016, it had a network of 55 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 48 primary stand-alone home loan centers and 5 primary commercial lending centers. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.