Reviewing Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL)’s and Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)’s results

Both Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) compete on a level playing field in the Savings & Loans industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana
|33
|3.45
|N/A
|2.49
|13.28
|Washington Federal Inc.
|33
|5.42
|N/A
|2.57
|14.24
In table 1 we can see Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and Washington Federal Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Washington Federal Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana is currently more affordable than Washington Federal Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana
|0.00%
|9.9%
|1.1%
|Washington Federal Inc.
|0.00%
|10.3%
|1.3%
Risk & Volatility
Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s 0.57 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Washington Federal Inc.’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 21.4% of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors while 88.2% of Washington Federal Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s share held by insiders are 3.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Washington Federal Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana
|1.26%
|-2.34%
|6.71%
|-1.4%
|22.33%
|12.12%
|Washington Federal Inc.
|1.39%
|5.27%
|11.39%
|25.23%
|9.19%
|36.95%
For the past year Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana has weaker performance than Washington Federal Inc.
Summary
On 10 of the 9 factors Washington Federal Inc. beats Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.