Reviewing Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL)’s and Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)’s results

Both Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) compete on a level playing field in the Savings & Loans industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 33 3.45 N/A 2.49 13.28 Washington Federal Inc. 33 5.42 N/A 2.57 14.24

In table 1 we can see Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and Washington Federal Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Washington Federal Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana is currently more affordable than Washington Federal Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 0.00% 9.9% 1.1% Washington Federal Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s 0.57 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Washington Federal Inc.’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.4% of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors while 88.2% of Washington Federal Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s share held by insiders are 3.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Washington Federal Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 1.26% -2.34% 6.71% -1.4% 22.33% 12.12% Washington Federal Inc. 1.39% 5.27% 11.39% 25.23% 9.19% 36.95%

For the past year Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana has weaker performance than Washington Federal Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors Washington Federal Inc. beats Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana.