Reviewing Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL)’s and HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)’s results

Both Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 33 0.00 1.01M 2.49 13.28 HomeStreet Inc. 27 3.06 23.61M 1.33 21.75

In table 1 we can see Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and HomeStreet Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. HomeStreet Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 3,088,685.02% 9.9% 1.1% HomeStreet Inc. 87,347,391.79% 5.5% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.57. Competitively, HomeStreet Inc.’s beta is 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.4% of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana shares and 81.7% of HomeStreet Inc. shares. About 3.9% of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of HomeStreet Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 1.26% -2.34% 6.71% -1.4% 22.33% 12.12% HomeStreet Inc. 1.65% -2.42% 2% 18.3% -0.45% 36.69%

For the past year Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana has weaker performance than HomeStreet Inc.

Summary

HomeStreet Inc. beats Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana on 7 of the 12 factors.

HomeStreet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services. It also originates consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. This segment provides its products and services through bank branches and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Mortgage Banking segment originates and purchases single family residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. This segment is also involved in the sale of loans on a servicing-released and servicing-retained basis to securitizers and correspondent lenders. The company also offers insurance products and services for consumers and businesses. As of December 31, 2016, it had a network of 55 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 48 primary stand-alone home loan centers and 5 primary commercial lending centers. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.