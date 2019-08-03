Reviewing Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL)’s and First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP)’s results

Both Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) compete on a level playing field in the Savings & Loans industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 32 3.44 N/A 2.49 13.28 First Capital Inc. 51 5.59 N/A 3.01 18.87

Demonstrates Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and First Capital Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. First Capital Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than First Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 0.00% 9.9% 1.1% First Capital Inc. 0.00% 11% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana has a 0.57 beta, while its volatility is 43.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. First Capital Inc.’s 118.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.18 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.4% of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana shares and 6.6% of First Capital Inc. shares. Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of First Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 1.26% -2.34% 6.71% -1.4% 22.33% 12.12% First Capital Inc. 4.17% 10.82% 12.33% 29.33% 54.42% 33.59%

For the past year Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana was less bullish than First Capital Inc.

Summary

First Capital Inc. beats Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana on 10 of the 9 factors.