Reviewing Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB)’s and Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST)’s results

Both Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) and Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) are Money Center Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) 19 4.49 N/A 1.72 11.44 Renasant Corporation 35 3.25 N/A 2.87 12.50

Demonstrates Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and Renasant Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Renasant Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR). The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR)’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) 0.00% 12.8% 2% Renasant Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.16 beta means Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR)’s volatility is 16.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Renasant Corporation’s 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.19 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and Renasant Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) 0 0 0 0.00 Renasant Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Renasant Corporation has a consensus target price of $36.5, with potential upside of 11.31%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.9% of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) shares and 63.9% of Renasant Corporation shares. Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR)’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, Renasant Corporation has 3.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) -1.4% 1.34% 3.8% 6.32% -15.62% 20.38% Renasant Corporation 2.13% -0.94% 0.25% 1.47% -19.71% 18.92%

For the past year Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) has stronger performance than Renasant Corporation

Summary

Renasant Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR).

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides various financial, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estateÂ–1-4 family mortgage; real estateÂ–commercial mortgage; real estateÂ–construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; accounts receivable loans; and business and personal, and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and cash management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, including commercial and personal insurance products through various carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services, such as administration and management of trust accounts comprising personal and corporate benefit accounts, self-directed IRAÂ’s, and custodial accounts; administers qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates; and annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 170 banking, insurance, and financial services offices located in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia; 135 full-service branches and 13 limited-service branches; and 136 ATMs at on-premise locations and 17 ATMs located at off-premise sites. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is based in Tupelo, Mississippi.